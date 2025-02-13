FY2024 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Boosted by Analyst

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQX. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.