FY2024 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Reduced by Analyst

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.68.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$3.15 and a 52-week high of C$9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at IAMGOLD

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$136,080.00. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Eddy sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$125,580.00. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

