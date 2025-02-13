FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Boosted by Analyst

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSL. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

SSL stock opened at C$9.40 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.36 and a twelve month high of C$9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.05.

Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$403,000.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

