FY2024 EPS Forecast for Prairie Operating Cut by Analyst

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Singular Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prairie Operating in a report released on Monday, February 10th. Singular Research analyst G. Sriharan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.75). The consensus estimate for Prairie Operating’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Prairie Operating’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Prairie Operating Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROP opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.94. Prairie Operating has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prairie Operating by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 128,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prairie Operating by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Prairie Operating by 1,053.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36,738 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prairie Operating in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prairie Operating by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

