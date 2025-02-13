FY2024 EPS Forecast for Prairie Operating Cut by Analyst

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Singular Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prairie Operating in a report released on Monday, February 10th. Singular Research analyst G. Sriharan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.75). The consensus estimate for Prairie Operating’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Prairie Operating’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.
Prairie Operating Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PROP opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.94. Prairie Operating has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Prairie Operating
Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prairie Operating
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.