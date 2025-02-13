Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $23.29 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $228.93 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.