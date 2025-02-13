Generate Investment Management Ltd Sells 27,980 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Generate Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,980 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.6% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $51,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after acquiring an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 716,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $410,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $725.38 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $727.10. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.77.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $2,918,698.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,375.40. This represents a 37.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total value of $232,424.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,018,473.83. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 812,198 shares of company stock valued at $515,102,208. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.90.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

