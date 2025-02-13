GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $6,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 90.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 274,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 279.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 158,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 49.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 409,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 135,726 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marshall Bernes bought 5,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,500. This trade represents a 12.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Xin Wan sold 68,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $1,398,167.91. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,932.09. This represents a 97.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,811,979 shares of company stock worth $61,233,745 over the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

About GigaCloud Technology

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $822.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

(Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.