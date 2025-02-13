Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,183 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIQ. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,167 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -244.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

