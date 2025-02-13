Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Up 4,600.0% in January

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GXTG opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.