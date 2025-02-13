GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Insider Sells £3,900,000 in Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.43), for a total value of £3,900,000 ($4,854,368.93).

Shares of GlobalData stock opened at GBX 197.50 ($2.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4,937.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.95. GlobalData Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 168.06 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 244 ($3.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

