God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Stock Holdings Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.85% of God Bless America ETF worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of God Bless America ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in God Bless America ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of God Bless America ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,630,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of God Bless America ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,141,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the period.

Shares of YALL stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.05. God Bless America ETF has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75.

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

