Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE GORO opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gold Resource stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 315,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.33% of Gold Resource at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.