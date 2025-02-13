Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 373 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 59.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Masco by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

