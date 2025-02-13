Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after buying an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 74,017 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $3,135,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 496,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average is $79.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.