Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $27,000 in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $104.01 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $93.70 and a 12 month high of $111.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.