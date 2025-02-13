Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $209.57 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $223.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

