Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,003,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $171.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $180.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

