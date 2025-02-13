Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 655 Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 3,070.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period.
Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSEARCA BTC opened at $42.99 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34.
