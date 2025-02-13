Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 434 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in eBay by 3,496.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in eBay by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in eBay by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,816 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,575,066.07. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,040.40. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

