Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

