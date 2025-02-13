Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 89,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 46,243 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 48,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $24.53.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

