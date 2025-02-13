Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of GMER opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Good Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Good Gaming Company Profile

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants interested in competing at the high school or college level worldwide. The company offers Galactic Acres mobile game featuring unique characters, stories, and Web3 enhanced experiences.

