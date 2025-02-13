Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of GMER opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Good Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
Good Gaming Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Good Gaming
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.