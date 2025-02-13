Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Raised by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $182.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.58 and its 200-day moving average is $153.93.
In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
