GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 581 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,663 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $228.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

