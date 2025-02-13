H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,840,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,915,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,909,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in H World Group by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 251,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 131,189 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). H World Group had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTHT. HSBC cut shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on H World Group

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.