H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Update

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on HEES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $87.51 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.93.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.
