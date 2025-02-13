H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Update

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HEES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $87.51 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.93.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

