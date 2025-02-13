Head to Head Analysis: GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) & Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) and Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GitLab and Quantum Solar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -6.83% -11.72% -5.98% Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GitLab and Quantum Solar Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $579.91 million 19.53 -$424.17 million ($0.32) -218.09 Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Quantum Solar Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GitLab.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GitLab and Quantum Solar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 3 23 1 2.93 Quantum Solar Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

GitLab presently has a consensus price target of $76.42, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. Given GitLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GitLab is more favorable than Quantum Solar Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of GitLab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GitLab beats Quantum Solar Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Quantum Solar Power

Quantum Solar Power Corp., a development stage company, develops and commercializes solar power technology in Canada. It is involved in the research, development, and marketing of solar power generation devices utilizing its Next Generation Device technology for photovoltaic devices that do not use silicon or other rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Quantum Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Quantum Solar Power Corp. in June 2008. Quantum Solar Power Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

