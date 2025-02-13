Head-To-Head Analysis: PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) & BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 1 3 2 0 2.17 BYND Cannasoft Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 111.99%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than BYND Cannasoft Enterprises.

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -8.75% -9.15% -7.29% BYND Cannasoft Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $310.89 million 0.69 -$19.39 million ($0.19) -9.00 BYND Cannasoft Enterprises $1.02 million 2.02 -$13.70 million N/A N/A

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats BYND Cannasoft Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

Femto Technologies, Inc. develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

