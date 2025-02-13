Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,634 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 59,650.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 45.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

