Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hexcel by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hexcel by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,996,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after buying an additional 395,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

