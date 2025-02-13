Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Honda Motor Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 15.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 19.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
