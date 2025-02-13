Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Infosys by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,339,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 6,071.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,739,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,023 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,039,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Infosys by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,186,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Infosys by 1,606.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,210 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

