Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT) Position Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,290,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,182 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth $11,751,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 6,483.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 395,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 389,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 112.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 212,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 480.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares during the period.

BATS ZALT opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46.

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

