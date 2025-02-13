Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down previously from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

Shares of INSP opened at $187.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 174.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.39. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,929,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 39.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after buying an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 798.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 267,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,530,000 after buying an additional 238,034 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 137,483 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

