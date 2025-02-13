InterDigital (IDCC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InterDigital Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $210.14 on Thursday. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.29 and a 200 day moving average of $164.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $25,506.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,702.22. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,150,747.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,141,829.62. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,322 shares of company stock worth $2,562,751. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

