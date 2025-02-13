InterDigital (IDCC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
InterDigital Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $210.14 on Thursday. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.29 and a 200 day moving average of $164.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
InterDigital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
About InterDigital
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
