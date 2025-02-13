International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.19 ($2.98) and traded as high as GBX 351 ($4.37). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 349.10 ($4.35), with a volume of 37,762,520 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.68) to GBX 400 ($4.98) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 838.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 312.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 239.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

