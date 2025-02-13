Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $336.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 164.96, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,776 shares of company stock valued at $231,335,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

