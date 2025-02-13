Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRWD. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $244,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,715.84. This trade represents a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $44,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,053.76. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,742 shares of company stock worth $405,343. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

