iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

DIVB opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

