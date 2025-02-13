iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

INDY stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

