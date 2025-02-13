ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

ITT stock opened at $145.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.00. ITT has a 12 month low of $118.95 and a 12 month high of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $134,433,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $73,762,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth about $67,503,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ITT by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,366,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,256,000 after buying an additional 169,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $19,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

