Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,084,000 after acquiring an additional 509,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,792 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,495,000 after acquiring an additional 249,405 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

JCI stock opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at $105,294,598.20. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,061,494 shares of company stock valued at $90,587,400. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

