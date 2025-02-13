JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Country Club Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Country Club Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 697,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Financial LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $6,443,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 343,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,348,000 after buying an additional 57,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $275.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $172.62 and a 52-week high of $278.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

