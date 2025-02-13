JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

