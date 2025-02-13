Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in January

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the January 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

