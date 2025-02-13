Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Cut to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 0.9 %

JBAXY opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

