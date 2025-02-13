Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,739 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kellanova by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 731,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,725,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,052,000 after buying an additional 196,564 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,309,000 after buying an additional 1,033,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,606,000 after buying an additional 35,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 1,624,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,091,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $9,239,973.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,878,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,577,803.52. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $93,146,812 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Get Our Latest Report on K

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.