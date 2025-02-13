Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPRUY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kering to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Kering stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. Kering has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

