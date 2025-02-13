KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $395.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Bank of America lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

CRWD stock opened at $434.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.23, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $437.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,194,852.96. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $50,597,609. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $237,375,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

