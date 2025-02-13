Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 54,478 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,211,000 after acquiring an additional 324,033 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.79%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

